Another Loose Women show, another seriously stylish pick from Jane Moore! The presenter just floored fans with yet another killer look – and we're taking notes for autumn.

Jane joined her fellow Loose ladies on Thursday for another action-packed, socially-distanced show, opting for a casual look to co-host. Showing us how to style an M&S cashmere knit, the presenter teamed her bright green jumper with a floral, floaty midi skirt from Chi Chi clothing.

5 style lessons Jane Moore has taught us

Taking to Instagram to share her fashion advice with her followers, Jane revealed she was still wearing her beloved Stan Smith trainers underneath the desk, having recently ditched her heels in a bid to be more comfortable with the new coronavirus filming rules.

She wrote: "When the weather is a bit halfway house between warm and gloomy, what better than a winter/summer mix and match outfit of jumper and skirt. Team it with a fitted t-shirt underneath and a pair of trainers and you’re good to go all day, whatever Mother Nature throws at you.

Jane just styled her M&S cashmere knit in the best way

"It’s comfy too. Midi skirt (with elasticated waist - natch) by @chichiclothing cashmere jumper by @marksandspencer and #stansmith trainers by @adidas @loosewomen @mothershoppers".

If you're loving Jane's look today, we suggest you get your hands on one of M&S's coveted cashmere knits ASAP as they're starting to sell out! The jumpers – popular with the likes of Holly Willoughby – come in a rainbow array of shades and are a cosy wardrobe staple.

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper, £79, Marks and Spencer

We can't find Jane's exact shade of emerald green online, but we're loving this gorgeous teal colour. Team with a summer skirt and Stan Smiths just like Jane – and you're good to go!

Her followers were big fans of the look too, weighing in on her latest autumnal ensemble. "Always #themoststylishladyontv", one wrote. Another shared, The skirt jumper combo looks lovely Jane you look absolutely beautiful", while a third posted, "Such a lovely outfit jane".

