Jane Moore's beautiful blue dress has Kate Middleton's name all over it Jane's wrap dress has been reduced to £50

Beautiful in blue, Jane Moore certainly made a statement on Loose Women when she stepped out in a turquoise wrap dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands – & Other Stories. Looking as lovely as ever, the TV presenter paired her vibrant frock with nude strappy stilettos from Office and silver jewelry. Wearing her hair in a sleek, straight style, she opted for natural and dewy makeup – flawless.

Jane looked as lovely as ever on Friday's episode of Loose Women

Loving her look? Good news, Jane's gorgeous midi is a total bargain buy! Reduced from £85 to £50 in the sale, it features a V-cut neckline, flowy short sleeves, a curved hemline, and a figure-flattering side tie. A summer staple perfect for date nights, picnics in the park, and garden parties, we can see this versatile dress paired with heeled peep-toe sandals, statement earrings, and a nude clutch. Looking for something more casual? Team with box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag.

Turquoise wrap dress, £50, & Other Stories

Posting a photo of her desk-to-daywear ensemble on Instagram, Jane wrote: "Today's @loosewomen outfit is a pale turquoise wrap dress from @andotherstories and heels from @officeshoes Background is a painting called 'woman sitting at home' by @the_mcgiff We're on @itv at 12.30. Join us! #wrapdress #summervibes @mothershoppers."

Receiving the seal of approval from her 118k followers, Jane's famous friends and fans couldn't help but praise her outfit. "Gorgeous colour on you," wrote her co-star, Ruth Langsford. Meanwhile, one fan commented, "Love the dress Jane have a great weekend," and another added: "Very classy, lovely as always."

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Jane often wows on the hit ITV show. Last week she donned a colourful, lemon print dress from Nobody's Child – and we're still not over it. The summery number packs a serious punch, boasting a vibrant print and cute bow detailing on the sleeves. The wrap style was deemed too plunging by Jane for daytime TV, so she dressed hers down with a simple black vest top.

