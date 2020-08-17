Jane Moore wore the dreamiest dress for her Loose Women return Jane returned from France over the weekend

After escaping France just before the 14-day quarantine rule came into force, Jane Moore was in the mood to celebrate. The presenter, 58, made a triumphant return to Loose Women on Monday morning – and wore the perfect outfit to show off her holiday tan.

Jane revealed she was making a major change to her usual Loose Women wardrobe – no tights! The star ditched her hosiery after catching some rays in her incredible French holiday villa over the last few weeks.

Posing in her outfit on Instagram, Jane joked: "The sun is out and, following my recent holiday, my legs no longer look like the last chicken in the shop. So voila, today’s @loosewomen outfit is a tightless, summer look in a pale pink, floral frock from Oliver Bonas."

Jane looked incredible in her pretty Oliver Bonas dress, which boasted a thigh-high slit running up one leg to showcase her bronzed hue to perfection. Featuring three-quarter length sleeves and a round neckline, the dress is the perfect chuck-on summer staple.

The simple piece, which is priced at a reasonable £69.50, is selling fast so you'll need to act sharpish if you want to get your hands on one!

Two Tone Ditsy Floral Pink Midi Dress, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

Jane's stunning appearance comes just after she celebrated catching one of the last flights out of France in the early hours of Friday morning.

Jane revealed she had made a frantic escape after receiving a breaking news alert while checking her phone in the middle of the night - meaning she now won't have to self-isolate for 14 days upon her return to England. Phew!

