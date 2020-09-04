Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss in the most extravagant loungewear The TOWIE star made loungewear look glam

Gemma Collins was looking fabulous as ever on Friday... while posing in a field with two donkeys (as you do). The TOWIE star, 39, showed off her three stone weight loss in a bright cardigan and turban combo – and we’ve never seen such a glam loungewear look!

The Diva Forever favourite sported a rainbow-hued Missoni cover-up, layered over a hot pink T-shirt and baby blue leggings. On her feet, Gemma added an extra touch of designer glamour with a pair of white sliders.

Gemma Collins wore the most flamboyant look to pose with some donkeys

Wearing her blonde hair extension free and loose, Gemma completed her casual ensemble with a blue patterned turban.

Gemma used the photo opp with her two new donkey pals to promote a cause that is very close to her heart – animal cruelty. She wrote: "I PREFER ANIMALS to HUMANS donkeys are the most magical wonderful animals I will stop animal cruelty in my lifetime stop wasting your life on social media scrolling !!! promote worthy causes do something with your platforms".

Gemma is no stranger to a daring ensemble

Gemma has been showcasing her dramatic body transformation over the last few weeks, posing in an array of brightly coloured swimwear.

She recently wowed on holiday to Mykonos, rocking a palm print one-piece that was giving us major diva vibes. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "ALL WOMAN. MYKONOS @cavotagoomykonos nofilter or edit just serving good vibes."

The TOWIE favourite has been posing in slinky swimsuits

The TV personality has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

