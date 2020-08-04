You'll be as obsessed with Gemma Collins' chic swimsuit as we are The star looked amazing

Gemma Collins' idyllic Greek holiday came to an end on Tuesday, and by the looks of it, her final day in Mykonos was a blast.

Sharing a series of snaps of herself wearing a gorgeous black swimsuit on the beach, Gemma glowed as she strutted her stuff.

To mark her departure, the star posted another snap of herself in the strapless cossie, but this time wore a chic, floaty black wraparound over her swimwear.

Gemma looked flawless

Sporting an oversized pair of black sunglasses, Gemma could be seen dancing on the beach, writing: "Over and out Mykonos."

Fans were in awe of Gemma's positive energy, and rushed to the comment section of her post to say so.

"You are gorgeous Gemma your confidence is empowerment," wrote one. "The mood we always need," added another, while a third sweetly noted: "Oozing with confidence as per! You are literally inspo on my dark days."

Many more let Gemma know just how incredible she looked. "[You] look gorgeous Gem," said one sweet follower, with another gushing: "You look amazing."

The 39-year-old has been lapping up the sun on an idyllic getaway in Mykonos, Greece, and has shared some stunning unedited and unfiltered snaps of herself while abroad.

The Sun reports that Gemma has lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

She told the paper: "It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown. But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

