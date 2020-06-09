Gemma Collins champions body positivity as she opens up about past bullies The former TOWIE star shared the photo on Instagram

Gemma Collins has shared an important message about body positivity while sending her love and support to fellow PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) sufferers, reminding them that: "It's what is in your heart that counts." Alongside the message, Gemma posted a photo of herself holidaying in her twenties, and the TV star can be seen posing in front of a swimming pool.

The 39-year-old revealed that shortly after her holiday she was diagnosed with PCOS, and it was then that her battle with weight gain began. She continued: "As you can see guys when I was in my twenties I was very slim, then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since."

Gemma shared the photo on Instagram

The TOWIE star's message also read: "Always be kind people, people are not always overweight because of all the stereotypical bullying comments. I chose to rise above and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being me!"

Gemma has been active on social media throughout the lockdown period, and has kept her followers up-to-date with her life during the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, animal lover Gemma even revealed that she has transformed her garden into an animal sanctuary! In a recent series of Instagram Stories, Gemma revealed how she was overhauling the patio outside of her building with a selection of pink animal statues. She has dressed up the area with several pink life-sized flamingos, as well as a glittery pink giraffe from The House Of Beau. Gemma wrote, "Can't wait for this to go on my patio," and added, "So excited to have my very own animal sanctuary."

