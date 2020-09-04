Victoria Beckham stuns in dramatic silky dress with statement plunging neckline

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has given us another glimpse into her gorgeous Autumn/Winter fashion collection, and boy is it a beauty.

The style star modelled her new dress on Instagram in a number of videos and close-up shots, showing off the deep keyhole neckline, floral print and stunning silky fabric.

"Details of one of the beautiful printed pieces in the #VBPAW20 collection x vb," she captioned her post.

Victoria showed off the stunning details of her dress

How gorgeous are those colours? The elegant frock is the 'Mock-neck Pleated Midi Dress in Floral Print' from the new range, and costs £1590. With a waist cinching belt and tie cuffs, we could even see one of our favourite royals rocking this - albeit with an alteration to the neckline!

Unsurprisingly, Victoria's fans were quick to react to the statement piece, with many posting endless heart emojis on the video.

"Oh my goodness we need this in our lives! Victoria you have nailed it!" another wrote, while a further added: "Beautiful! Love the colours."

Mock-neck Pleated Midi Dress in Floral Print, £1590, Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer has been sharing a number of gorgeous new items from her new collection on Instagram, and also posted her latest take on the knee-high boot on Friday.

Sharing a snap of the bold yellow shoes, she wrote: "This season's boot is the Valentina. Knee-high with a stacked heel, they pair perfectly with midi dresses and flared trousers."



Victoria also shared her new statement boots

We wouldn't blame you if you fell in love with the statement boots, which also come in green, black and biscuit beige. Swoon.

Busy Victoria isn't only getting ready to launch a new collection, she also waved daughter Harper back to her first day at school on Thursday - even making her some sweet face masks to match her uniform!

Victoria made Harper some sweet face masks

Sharing a picture of the gingham face coverings, she wrote: "Back to school for Harper Seven… we made these face masks for her by reusing her old school uniforms. So much kinder to the environment (and all those animals) than those disposable blue and white ones."

