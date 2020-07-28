Gemma Collins amazes fans with slimline figure as she models clothing collection The former TOWIE star delighted fans

Gemma Collins took to Instagram over the weekend to let her followers know that her clothing line, Gemma Collins Collection, was currently on sale, and even modelled some pieces while she was at it.

Needless to say, the former TOWIE star looked fabulous as she showed off her impressive weight loss.

"SUMMER SALE HONEYS. Something to cheer you all up! I only have two sales a year so ENJOY," the 39-year-old wrote.

Among the pieces modelled was a bold, long-sleeved white T-shirt with starry graphics, a floaty, V-neck shirt and lovely feather print dress that’s perfect for balmy summer evenings.

Gemma looked incredible

Fans were quick to shower Gemma with compliments, writing: "You look stunning," and: "Gorgeous!"

The star's site is currently offering shoppers discount of up to 30%, but by the sound of Gemma's post, the bargains won't last long!

The Sun reports that Gemma has lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

She told the paper: "It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown. But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can’t wait to get rid of these boobs, they’re massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I’ve never felt so good.

"I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

