Amanda Holden just added a rocker twist to her formal dress – and we're in love

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous in a monochrome look for her latest Heart Radio outfit!

The star, who wore a beautiful floral dress from Reiss to host the breakfast show on Thursday morning, added some edge with a leather jacket as she stepped out of the Global studios, and finished her look with a Christian Dior saddle bag and strappy heels.

Amanda wore a monochrome outfit on Thursday

Sharing a boomerang video of herself strutting in her dress, she wrote: "#Morning @thisisheart #breakfast dress @reiss."

WATCH: Amanda's style file

If you're in love with her look, you're in luck – as the striking midi dress is currently in the sale! The 'Briella' frock is reduced from £225 down to £110, and is still in stock in most sizes.

It comes after Amanda wowed in a leopard print mini skirt on Wednesday's show, and made her return following her summer break in a gorgeous white outfit from Karen Millen.

Briella dress, £110, Reiss

The star is currently counting down to the release of her next single, With You, which she's set to play live for the first time on Heart Radio on Friday morning.

Her co-star Jamie Theakston gave her a fright with the news, telling her: "I've got a little surprise for you Amanda.

Rocking a leopard print mini on Wednesday

"On Friday, when the Britain's Got Talent judges come in, it's also the day that your new single, With You, is out, and I thought, why don't we play for the very first time your single. But not only that. Why don't we play it in front of the Britain's Got Talent judges and then they can critique your brand new song."

"That's made me need to go to the toilet!" Amanda responded with a laugh, as she held her head in her hands. "Thank god Simon's not there!"

