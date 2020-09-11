Britain's Got Talent's Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon show support for Ashley Banjo following Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon have publicly shown their support for their Britain's Got Talent co-star Ashley Banjo.

On Tuesday, as it was revealed that Diversity's Black Lives Matter-inspired performance on Saturday's semi-final had received thousands of Ofcom complaints, Ashley took to Instagram to post an inspiring message. "For the people sending this: 1. You do not represent or speak for the Great British public. 2. Silence was never and will never be an option. 3. Change is inevitable... Get used to it. #Diversity," he wrote to his nearly one million followers.

His colleagues Amanda and Alesha were quick to show their support with the Heart radio presenter sharing a love heart emoji and mother-of-two Alesha writing: "They can kiss my black a**."

Diversity's performance has received over 10,000 Ofcom complaints

The 41-year-old's comment was a clear hit with fans as it soon gathered nearly one thousand likes. Other celebrities that shared their support include Alexandra Burke, who said: "No words… it's time for us all to keep speaking up and much LOUDER than ever before."

Katie Piper, Aston Merrygold, Ashley Roberts and Corrie's Brooke Vincent also left supportive messages.

Ashley's wife Francesca also shared powerful words about Diversity's performance, writing: "On Saturday @ashleybanjogram and @diversity_official performed this routine on @bgt, 11 years after winning the show. To call this a 'dance routine' is an understatement to say the least. This piece was a take on the unprecedented events of 2020, from Covid 19 to BLM, from clapping for carers as a nation to coming together in our own families and finding the light in the darkest of times.

The BGT judge has received a lot of support from his wife Francesca and their friends

"Some may find this uncomfortable, may feel it inappropriate, but shying away from issues is not going to bring about the change that is so long overdue."

She added: "Watching this I could not be prouder of my husband; Rose and Micah will watch this and when they are old enough to understand they will be proud that their Dad created something so poignant and used his voice to stand up for what is right. We are one race, the human race."

Diversity's performance has received over 10,000 Ofcom complaints, with critics claiming the dance which was a "take on the unprecedented events of 2020", had politicised the entertainment show, with one Twitter user insisting "they are a dance group not a political movement."