Amanda Holden wows in silky new dress - as she reveals hilarious secret to her makeup look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked fresh and gorgeous as usual as she headed to host the Heart Radio breakfast show on Monday morning, but she did admit that there was a funny story behind her glamorous look!

MORE: Royal ladies wearing Autumn's biggest boot trends! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

"#morning @thisisheart #breakfast… I'm tagging in my entire glam team as last night we finished filming so late I just went to bed with it all still on! My pillow was literally orange this morning," she wrote on Instagram alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Amanda wore a beautiful Karen Millen dress on Monday

It's thought that Amanda was filming the Britain's Got Talent final on Sunday evening, and no doubt wore another show-stopping look for the episode. We're not surprised she was too tired to take it all off.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda shares her hilarious makeup tutorial

Either way, we think the star looked beautiful with bronzed makeup and a pink lip, while her hair still looked sleek and teased with plenty of volume.

MORE: Andrea McLean's £30 Monsoon dress is so chic – and it's selling fast

And if you're in love with her halter-neck dress, you're in luck, as Amanda's midi is currently in the sale at Karen Millen. The 'Geo Print High Neck Midi Dress' has been reduced from £138 down to £78, though sizes are selling out fast!

Geo Print High Neck Midi Dress, £78, Karen Millen

She teamed the silky dress with strappy black heels, and later added a pair of sunglasses and her Christian Dior saddle back when she stepped out in front of the cameras.

Amanda was pictured leaving Heart Radio

As usual, her friends and fans were quick to comment on her latest look - and her candid beauty admission - with close friend Ruth Langsford commenting: "Well you wouldn’t know… you still look gorgeous!" and Georgia Toffolo simply adding: "OMG yes."

One fan added: "You look gorgeous - love the outfit today and the whole look," while another said: "Pink is so your colour, have a wonderful day!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.