Vogue Williams' H&M mini dress might be her shortest yet

The Heart Radio star didn't let the rain impact her outfit...

Nichola Murphy

Vogue Williams ensured she turned heads on Sunday morning as she arrived at the Heart Radio studio wearing a stunning little black dress and knee-high boots.

The flouncy mini was from H&M and featured a relaxed fit with wide pleats, long sleeves and frills along the shoulders and arms. Unfortunately, the £79.99 frock has already sold out, but the brand sells several similar alternatives for those looking to replicate Vogue's style, starting at just £12 – bargain!

While she opted for bare legs, Vogue kept warm by adding black leather knee-high boots, which are also selling out fast. However, the Irish model quickly swapped her square-fronted H&M boots for an even more comfortable alternative once she was inside the studio. 

"As if I walk around in heels when I'm here," the mum-of-two joked, showing off her green socks and Heart slippers. To finish off her look, Vogue wore a matching hat – perfect for keeping the rain off her hair!

Shop the look:

Black chiffon mini dress, £24.99, H&M

Flounced dress, was £29.99 now £12, H&M

While she loves shopping on the high street, Vogue also owns some items from designer labels – and she revealed a clever trick to get them for a fraction of the price. 

Speaking to HELLO!, she said of eBay: "It's a one-stop-shop for everything and if you like a bargain eBay's Brand Outlet is an absolute winner. You get the most amazing designer labels for a fraction of the price. Everything can be upwards of 70 per cent off so you're going to get a bargain anyway but just keep going on and looking."

Despite always looking perfectly put together, the 35-year-old said she also turns to one person for advice when it comes to her fashion choices – her husband Spencer Matthews.

"I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice. He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes." 

