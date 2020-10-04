We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams ensured she turned heads on Sunday morning as she arrived at the Heart Radio studio wearing a stunning little black dress and knee-high boots.

RELATED: Vogue Williams unveils some VERY bright additions to her home

The flouncy mini was from H&M and featured a relaxed fit with wide pleats, long sleeves and frills along the shoulders and arms. Unfortunately, the £79.99 frock has already sold out, but the brand sells several similar alternatives for those looking to replicate Vogue's style, starting at just £12 – bargain!

While she opted for bare legs, Vogue kept warm by adding black leather knee-high boots, which are also selling out fast. However, the Irish model quickly swapped her square-fronted H&M boots for an even more comfortable alternative once she was inside the studio.

MORE: Vogue Williams' son Theodore raids her wardrobe - and the results are too adorable

"As if I walk around in heels when I'm here," the mum-of-two joked, showing off her green socks and Heart slippers. To finish off her look, Vogue wore a matching hat – perfect for keeping the rain off her hair!

Shop the look:

Black chiffon mini dress, £24.99, H&M

Flounced dress, was £29.99 now £12, H&M

While she loves shopping on the high street, Vogue also owns some items from designer labels – and she revealed a clever trick to get them for a fraction of the price.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said of eBay: "It's a one-stop-shop for everything and if you like a bargain eBay's Brand Outlet is an absolute winner. You get the most amazing designer labels for a fraction of the price. Everything can be upwards of 70 per cent off so you're going to get a bargain anyway but just keep going on and looking."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams' stunning date night dress is too beautiful for words

Despite always looking perfectly put together, the 35-year-old said she also turns to one person for advice when it comes to her fashion choices – her husband Spencer Matthews.

"I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice. He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes."

READ: Where Vogue Williams buys her designer outfits from might surprise you

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.