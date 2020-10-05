Andrea McLean's Baukjen shirt is stunning - and Meghan Markle would love it

Celebrating her birthday, Andrea McLean returned to the Loose Women panel on Monday – and her latest look is perfect for the office! Dressed to impress, the TV star donned a white blouse from Baukjen – and the Duchess of Sussex would love it.

Accessorising with her favourite silver hooped jewellery set, Andrea wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and decided upon her go-to makeup look. Emphasising her eyes with a brown smokey shadow, she dusted her cheeks in a rosy blusher and opted for a pale pink lipgloss – gorgeous. Obsessed with her latest look? While Andrea's exact style is no longer available, we've found a high street alternative from Marks & Spencer.

Andrea's utility shirt is perfect for the office

Made from sustainably sourced Tencel™ lyocell, this versatile shirt features utility-style pockets, long sleeves and a smart collar. Finished with contrast button fastenings, it reminds us of the Victoria Beckham shirt Meghan Markle wore during her surprise appearance on America's Got Talent. Still available to shop in UK sizes 6-24, this ivory number is sure to upgrade any daytime look. Team with a pencil skirt or high-waisted trousers for the office or go for a more casual vibe and add mom jeans and crisp white trainers into the mix.

Utility shirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Andrea often wows viewers with her desk-to-daywear-ensembles. Just last month the TV star had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her Zara jumpsuit, which she accessorised with nude strappy sandals and silver jewellery. Cinching her one piece in at the waist with a white snakeskin belt, Andrea's teal jumpsuit featured a lapel collar, V-neckline, and long sleeves. Priced at £49.99, within hours of her appearance on the hit ITV show, the jumpsuit was practically flying off of the shelves.

