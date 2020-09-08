We're taking major style cues from Andrea McLean and her latest outfit is perfect for autumn! Donning a teal jumpsuit from one of her go-to brands – Zara – the mum-of-two looked as radiant as ever while presenting Loose Women on Tuesday.

Andrea posted a photo of her Zara jumpsuit on Instagram

Cinching her jumpsuit in at the waist with a white snakeskin belt, Andrea accessorised with nude strappy sandals and silver jewellery. As for her hair and makeup, the TV star styled her brunette hair in loose curls and kept her complexion dewy and natural. Complimenting her brown smokey shadow with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss, Andrea's latest desk-to-daywear ensemble might just be her best yet.

Obsessed with her teal jumpsuit? Good news, you can shop the presenter's stylish one-piece online for just £49.99. Fitted with a lapel collar, V-neckline, and long sleeves, this gorgeous green number is extremely flattering thanks to its elasticated waist and contrasting belt detail. Ideal for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe, Andrea's jumpsuit is sure to see you through the seasons. Heading out on date night? Pair with strappy heeled sandals, statement earrings, and a nude clutch bag. Looking for something more casual? Add box-fresh trainers, a denim jacket, and a crossbody bag into the mix.

Teal jumpsuit, £49.99, Zara

Andrea always looks so stylish on the show

Revered for effortlessly chic sense of style, Andrea often wows on the hit ITV show. Making a glamorous return to the panel on Monday, the TV star stepped out in a navy dress from Monsoon and it was a total bargain buy at just £30. Reduced in the sale, Andrea's 1940s-inspired dress featured a statement square neckline, button-through placket, and a matching self-tie belt. Clearly a big hit with Loose Women viewers, within hours of her appearance on the show, the dress had almost completely sold out – and we can see why!

