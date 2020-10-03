Stacey Solomon added a quirky touch to her Loose Women outfit - and fans are in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, Stacey Solomon certainly stole the show in her latest outfit. Delivering a masterclass in tactical layering, the mum-of-three added a quirky touch to her desk-to-daywear ensemble, teaming a mint cardigan from Monki with an embellished collar from Lola Alba Vintage.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon looks so different with bright orange wig

Stacey looked so glam on Friday

Looking as lovely as ever, viewers immediately fell in love with Stacey's outfit – and so did we. Wearing her caramel hair down in loose curls, the presenter matched her makeup with the lilac and pink embroidery on her shirt collar. Dusting her eyes in a copper shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipgloss, the TV star was colour coordinated to perfection.

SHOP: You can now shop one of Stacey Solomon's favourite brands on Marks & Spencer

Obsessed with her outfit? We've got the lowdown…

Priced at £35, Stacey's pistachio-coloured cardigan also comes in two other colours – brown and cream. Giving off major vintage vibes, it features a frill collar and a statement button-up front. We can see this cosy knit paired with high-waisted mom jeans and box-fresh trainers for an effortlessly cool finish.

MORE: Stacey Solomon films genius kitchen organisation hack

Frilled cardigan, £35, Monki

As for her bespoke collar, this handmade design was crafted by Lola Alba Vintage, a small business, which you can also find on Instagram (@lolaalbavintage). While Stacey's exact collar is not available to shop online, you can order your own custom design from the brand for £45!

Often championing small businesses, Stacey regularly shares her favourite buys on Instagram, and it's clearly made an impact. Lola Alba Vintage took to Instagram to share their excitement:

Stacey's bespoke collar was handmade

"WOW...so so happy to have the lovely @staceysolomon wearing our handmade collar on @loosewomen today.

It's really significant for a small business to be featured like this, so we're very grateful to @mothershoppers.

As a designer I've had pieces featured in the press etc over the years which is always great to see, but there's a huge team involved in getting that piece there and the whole team takes credit for that which is right and as it should be....When it's something you have literally made yourself - well I'm made up."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.