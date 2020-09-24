Jane Moore sends fans wild in a cornflower blue suit from Zara

Delivering a masterclass in power dressing, Jane Moore just stepped out in the most incredible suit – and we're officially inspired. Donning a cornflower blue blazer and matching trousers on Thursday, the Loose Women star floored fans with her latest look.

Jane looked beautiful in blue on Thursday

Completing her ensemble with a plain white t-shirt and silver jewellery, Jane wore her blonde hair down in a sleek straight style and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow, she polished off her look with a subtle lashing of mascara, rosy blusher, and a high-shine pink lipgloss – perfection.

Loving her latest look? While Jane's Zara suit is no longer available to shop online, we've found a stylish alternative from Mango. Retailing at a total of £79.98, this sky blue co-ord consists of a structured suit blazer (£49.99) and slim fit trousers (£29.99). Perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe, this glamorous ensemble can be dressed up with heels and statement earrings or dressed down with box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag.

Structured suit blazer, £49.99, Mango

Slim fit trousers, £29.99, Mango

Revered for sophisticated sense of style, Jane often wows viewers with her colourful outfits. Clearly a fan of blue at the moment, on Tuesday the Loose Women presenter certainly made a statement in a navy, faux leather shirt dress from Zara. Unsurprisingly, within hours of Jane's appearance on the hit ITV show, it had almost sold out completely!

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

"Love love LOVE this @zara dress that looks and feels like the softest of leather but is actually polyurethane and ridiculously comfortable. It's very kind to lockdown bellies and is equally suitable for day or night. On the hanger, I wasn't sure. But as soon as I put it on I could see what a flattering style it is. Don't forget to watch @loosewomen today on @itv at 12.30."

