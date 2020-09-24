Christine Lampard just wore the most unusual dress on Loose Women

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard is fast becoming a style icon, thanks to her love of bold colours and eye-catching prints, and on Thursday the TV presenter once more proved just how fashion-forward she really is. Donning the most unusual dress from one of her favourite brands, Cefinn, Christine certainly made a statement with her latest look.

Christine wore the 'Daria' dress from Samantha Cameron's label, Cefinn

Wearing the brand's 'Daria' dress, the mum-of-one's glamorous midi is priced at £350. Adorned in a white and blue marble print, it features an elegant pussy bow tie scarf, button-down front and blouson raglan sleeves. Not sure how to style your new purchase? We can see this gorgeous frock paired with navy court shoes and silver jewellery. You can also create an effortlessly cool outfit by adding a pair of box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote bag into the mix.

Daria marble dress, £350, Cefinn

Dressed by her go-to styling duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers – Christine regularly wows in her on-screen outfits. Earlier this month, the TV star had Loose Women viewers flocking to the shops to get their hands on her burgundy ensemble – and we're still not over it.

Looking beautiful in a fitted leather skirt from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar, teamed with a simple short-sleeved top from Zara, she took to Instagram to share her outfit details.

Christine always dresses to impress on the show

Captioning a gorgeous selfie on Instagram, Christine wrote: "Back with my @loosewomen this week!"

Plenty of fans reacted to her snaps, with one writing: "Aww how lovely are you! Soo gorgeous," and another agreeing: "Absolutely stunning as usual, it's lovely to see you back on Loose Women."

Viewers were thrilled to see the star return to the panel show after her stint presenting on Lorraine during the summer, where we also saw her rock a number of gorgeous outfits from Rixo dresses to Marks and Spencer knitwear.

