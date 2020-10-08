We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wore the most elegant skirt and knit jumper to present Thursday's This Morning, and it's no wonder her beautiful look has left her Instagram followers in awe.

Posting a photo of her outfit before the show, Holly was the epitome of Hollywood glamour in Zara's navy 'Limited Edition Skirt With Buttons' which she paired with the beautiful 'Catkin' knit from John Smedley in the same colour.

Is anyone else getting serious Audrey Hepburn vibes?

Fans loved Holly's elegant look

For anyone as in love with the famous mum's chic skirt as we are, Arket's 'Pleated Midi Skirt' in dark blue is the perfect choice at £69, plus pleats are one of this season's biggest staples!

Needless to say, Holly's fans flocked to the comment section of her post to comment on her head-turning get-up.

"So glamorous," wrote one.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £69, Arket

"Outfit on point!" added another, with a third sweetly noting: "This is stunning."

It seems smart looks are Holly's go-to this week, with the fashionista rocking another red carpet ready look to work on Wednesday – teaming a chic bow-embellished jumper teamed with a pair of smart cigarette pants!

Holly rocked an equally smart look on Wednesday

But all eyes were on Holly's amazing Zara top, with the presenter effortlessly nailing the tricky Autumn/Winter 2020 oversized collar trend in the high street retailer's 'Striped Textured Knit'.

Zara's cult piece boasts a statement lapel collar and long sleeve, as well as bow appliqué made of matching contrast velvet.

It's no wonder the piece flew off the shelves!

The presenter's followers were loving her smart attire with one fan praising her elongated silhouette. "Awww this is fav look - your legs look longer, you look cosy in the knitwear", one wrote.

"Wow, just watching the show and you look stunning this morning xxx", another commented.

