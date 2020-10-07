Ruth Langsford's sequin face mask sparks debate The This Morning presenter is looking good!

Ruth Langsford showed off her latest accessory on Instagram this week, but fans couldn't quite agree on whether it was a must-have or not!

The This Morning co-host uploaded a short clip to the social media site on Tuesday which showed her behind the scenes at QVC, where she has a popular fashion range.

Ruth wore a light blue V-neck sweater as she spoke to the camera and had accessorised with an Apple watch and a black sequin face mask.

The mask was a gift, as the star explained in the video. The 60-year-old said: "Thank you so much Helene Berman for this gorgeous mask. Look, she's sent this to me, isn't it beautiful, black sequin for evenings, looking very mysterious."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off unusual face mask - and sparks debate

Ruth went on: "Actually, it goes really well with my lurex jumper, which is all shimmery."

Some of the star's followers weren't sure whether the mask was the best addition to her wardrobe, however, with one commenting: "Don't like fancy face mask Ruth... sorry."

Another questioned why the presenter needed to wear a mask while talking to the camera, and a third struck a small note of caution, pondering: "Absolutely lovely but would you be able to wash it? [heart emoji]."

Ruth and her husband Eamonn are both very stylish

Others, however, were huge fans of Ruth's new accessory, and their comments included: "Love the sparkly mask! I want one," "Loving the sparkle," "Looking fab Ruth," and: "Wow, that face mask is gorgeous."

We've always thought the mum-of-one was very stylish, and we're not the only ones.

Last week, Trinny Woodall shared an Instagram video which showed her wearing a deep red faux leather jacket from Ruth's QVC range.

The presenter and makeup entrepreneur modelled the gorgeous coat alongside friends Ateh Jewel and Chloé Dall’Olio, saying: "We were all sent this jacket by Ruth Langsford, who is one of the presenters for This Morning with Eamonn, her husband.

"She said to me, 'Trinny, I've done these very cool jackets and most importantly, really good sizing.'"

Trinny went on: "A shoutout to Ruth, another phenomenal, uplifting woman."

