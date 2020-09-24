We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby stunned her fans on Thursday when she took to the This Morning sofa in a beautiful 1940's inspired dress by Ghost.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares his upset over son Jack

The floral piece is called the 'Essie' dress, and is not only made from chic satin, but features gathered sleeves and a show-stopping 40s inspired collar that's going straight on our moodboard.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

The fashionista's fans rushed to the comment section of her post to let her know just how much they loved her in the £169 dress.

"Love the dress," wrote one.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's chic skinny trousers wow This Morning fans

Holly's dress was beautiful

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's £25.99 Zara knit is too gorgeous for words

"Beautiful dress, suits you," added another, with a third sweetly telling Holly: "Lovely dress Holly very flattering it highlights your gorgeous figure to perfection. You are so beautiful."

Essie Dress, £169, Ghost

A description for the timeless piece reads: "If floral is your go-to, then you’ll love the Essie dress. Made from satin, the fit and flare midi style dress, is cut on the bias for that ultra-flattering fit. Featuring gathered sleeves that bestow volume as well as a contrast 40’s inspired collar that truly makes a statement, you can wear it day or night, it’s made for any occasion."

Holly floored fans again on Wednesday, this time in a perfectly paired knitted dress and chunky black biker boots combo.

Fans loved Holly's look on Wednesday

Looking sensational in the REISS £195 'Gemima' dress, the mother-of-three toughened up the knitted texture and collar with a pair of stylish black boots from Maje.

However, while most of Holly's fans loved her runway-ready look, not everyone was as big a fan of the dress and boots combo as we are.

The majority of Holly's followers were smitten with her get-up, leaving comments including: "You look amazing Holly. Love what you're wearing," and "Love this dress and boots combo.... gorgeous."

But others weren't so sure.

"Not liking the boots with the dress," one sceptical fan wrote.

Personally, we thought Holly's look was FROW ready!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.