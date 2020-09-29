Dressing for the office is pretty much Holly Willoughby's forte, and on Tuesday she delivered yet another masterclass in putting together the perfect desk-to-daywear ensemble. Giving off major retro vibes in her monochrome outfit, the TV presenter graced our screens in head-to-toe high street, teaming a black and white skirt from Zara with a classic roll neck jumper from Reserved – and the whole look came to just £49.98!

Proving that fashion can be both chic and affordable, Holly's latest look certainly inspired This Morning viewers – and we've got the lowdown.

Holly's skirt is adorned in the most unusual print

Retailing at £29.99 online, it seems that the 'Holly effect' is well and truly underway as Zara's printed skirt is almost completely sold out. Ultra flattering thanks to its high waist, this black-and-white number features a knot detail on the front, a front slit at the hem, and an invisible back zip fastening. You can still shop it in limited sizes but our advice is to act fast, it's practically flying off of the shelves!

Printed knot skirt, £29.99, Zara

As for Holly's jumper, the presenter made sure to wrap up warm in this £19.99 roll neck from Reserved. An autumn essential, this cosy knit also comes in beige and cream – why not get all three? You'll be able to create a number of elegant outfits for the office, simply team with high waisted trousers or a pencil skirt for a more polished look or add jeans and flats to take on the weekend!

Black turtleneck, £19.99, Reserved

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Holly certainly received the seal of approval from her 6.9 million followers. "Love this skirt," wrote one. "Lush outfit," added another. Meanwhile, an excited shopper announced: "Just ordered this!"

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, fans of the star will no doubt be looking to Holly for autumn fashion inspiration – and she's already off to an incredible start. Donning a glamorous leather mini skirt from Massimo Dutti and a pink button-up knit from & Other Stories on Monday, Holly's pretty pink outfit has already made waves this week.

