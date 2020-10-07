Holly Willoughby just bagged the Zara top on everyone's wish list

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby just dazzled us with yet another smart This Morning outfit. The TV presenter rocked a chic bow-embellished jumper teamed with a pair of smart cigarette pants for Wednesday's edition of the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield.

All eyes were on Holly's amazing Zara top, with the presenter effortlessly nailing the tricky Autumn/Winter 2020 oversized collar trend in the high street retailer's 'Striped Textured Knit'.

Zara's cult piece boasts a statement lapel collar and long sleeve, as well as bow appliqué made of matching contrast velvet. Unsurprisingly, the £29.99 top flew off the shelves, but we've tracked down a similar style that fits the bill.

Holly's Zara top is on every fashion editor's wish list

H&M's 'Tie-Collar Blouse' is the ideal workwear piece for those of us back in the office – and it won't break the bank at just £17.99.

Holly's fans were divided about her choice of outfit, however.

Tie-Collar Blouse, £17.99, H&M

Most were loving her smart attire with one fan praising her elongated silhouette. "Awww this is fav look - your legs look longer, you look cosy in the knitwear", one wrote. "Wow, just watching the show and you look stunning this morning xxx", another commented.

Others were missing her flirty summer dresses, revealing they preferred to see her in more quirky looks.

Holly was joined by Phillip Schofield on This Morning

"Well i know its a bit cooler now but where are the lovely dresses", one said. Another chimed in with: "Personally I really dislike these collars & bows - I would love to see more edgy fashion".

Holly has been experimenting with her style this season, with a little help from stylist Angie Smith. She looked picture perfect on Tuesday in a chic tweed mini dress by Claudie Pierlot.

Holly rocked a super cute mini dress on Monday

The mother-of-three layered her look with a white mock neck top from AllSaints and a pair of showstopping white Kurt Geiger boots.

She jokingly captioned her outfit post: "The exits are... come fly with me at 10am on @thismorning We are doing denim today in our fashion item, denim doesn’t have to mean just jeans! Dress by @claudiepierlot roll neck by @allsaints boots by @kurtgeiger."

