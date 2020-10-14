Elizabeth Hurley delights fans with stunning V-cut swimsuit The star was inundated with compliments

Elizabeth Hurley delighted fans once again on Tuesday as she shared a stunning shot of herself on a paradisiac beach wearing a gorgeous black V-cut swimsuit.

The mother-of-one shared the snap to promote her discounted range of swimsuits. "Does anyone NOT need a black one piece? Now's your chance: 30% off our bee-yoot-iful Black Edit- lots of which are already marked down in our sale www.elizabethhurley.com use code EXT30 at checkout," she captioned the shot.

Friends and fans rushed to compliment the actress' figure, with one writing: "Everyone does! Can it come with your bod, too! Perfection."

"This woman doesn’t age!" said another fan, whilst a third added: "The most beautiful woman in the world!"

Elizabeth, 55, has been open in the past about how her diet and fitness secrets. To start off the day, the The Royals star admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

Damian's mother looks gorgeous in a black swimsuit

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

The star regularly posts swimsuit pictures to promote her own range

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

As for keeping fit, she's previously admitted she finds the gym "loathsome" but loves Pilates and yoga.

"I think it's important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise," she told E! News.

"I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active. I don't really sit still. I don't lie around on the sofa."