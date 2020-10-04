Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning Maldives swimsuit photo The star couldn't look more glam

Elizabeth Hurley shared a gorgeous swimwear photo with her fans at the weekend, and it's fair to say the glamorous image turned heads!

The actress and model took to Instagram on Sunday, where she posted a throwback from before lockdown, which was taken in the Maldives.

The snap showed the mum-of-one leaning back against a pretty, off-white sofa. She wore a low-cut halterneck one-piece swimsuit which featured a string detail under the bust.

Elizabeth smiled in the picture and held onto a straw hat with one hand while the other hand was behind her.

The star's signature thick brown hair hung loose past her shoulders in light waves and her makeup was light and natural.

Behind the 55-year old, a pair of open patio doors led to a balcony on which wooden sun loungers with oversized cushions could just be seen.

Captioning the photo, Elizabeth revealed that it was taken at Cheval Blanc Randheli, a luxury resort on the island nation.

She wrote: "Taken just before lockdown at the glorious @chevalblancrandheli in the Maldives."

Elizabeth founded her swimwear company in 2005

The swimwear entrepreneur then went on to offer her followers a reduction on her swimsuit range, adding: "If you fancy a treat, use code EXT30 at checkout at www.elizabethhurley.com and get 30% off all our one-pieces, including those already in Special Offers."

Elizabeth's followers were impressed with how incredible she looked in the new image, with many simply posting heart emojis in response.

Another commented: "Elizabeth you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous and breath-taking and lovely."

A third wrote: "Absolutely beautiful as always," while a fourth chimed in: "Stunning!!"

The brunette beauty has long been known for her daring and fashionable sense of style.

She became a household name after she rocked Versace's infamous 'safety pin' dress back in 1994 when she went to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

The Austin Powers actress went on to found her own luxe swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005.

