Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning beach bikini photo The actress and model always looks so glam

Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo to social media this weekend, and we're in awe of her gorgeous beach style yet again!

The model and actress took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the snap as part of a promotion for her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she started back in 2005.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon

In the picture, the Austin Powers star stood on a beach and gazed at the camera, with her long brown hair falling loose to her shoulders.

Looking every inch the Hollywood glamour puss, Elizabeth wore a leopard print bikini whose straps could be seen underneath a sleeveless lacy black romper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

The 55-year-old often models her brand's designs, and last week wowed her followers in a mint green halter-neck swimsuit.

One of her fans commented: "Elizabeth you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous and breath-taking and lovely."

Another added: "Absolutely beautiful as always," while a third chimed in: "Stunning!!"

The brunette beauty has long been known for her daring and fashionable sense of style.

She first shot to fame when she wore Versace's infamous 'safety pin' dress back in 1994 at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral which she attended with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant.

Elizabeth shared the glamorous photo to Instagram

While the star often poses in her brand's beautiful designs, last month she shared that she's careful to not expose too much of her skin to the sun outside of photoshoots.

Opening up in an interview with Grazia magazine, the mum of one said: "I regret ever sunbathing and now use SPF30 and wear a big sunhat. I've lost count of how many of my contemporaries have had cancerous cells removed."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares funniest video for ex Hugh Grant

READ: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian celebrates incredible news

Elizabeth also revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

"It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.