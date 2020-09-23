Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon The actress is known to share photos of herself in swimwear

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sharing phenomenal bikini photos on social media – but fans could see some huge changes in her swimwear shots from now on.

The 55-year-old revealed that she has sworn off sunbathing after witnessing too many of her friends battle with skin cancer.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley works up a sweat in her bikini

Despite running her own swimwear brand and regularly posing in the sun on Instagram, Elizabeth admitted she won't venture outside without factor 30 and a big hat to shield her from the sun's rays.

"I regret ever sunbathing and now use SPF30 and wear a big sunhat," she told Grazia. "I've lost count of how many of my contemporaries have had cancerous cells removed."

Elizabeth Hurley often poses in bikinis on Instagram

It appears the actress makes exceptions for photoshoots for her own brand, as she is often seen on Instagram posing without a "big sunhat", but we imagine she doesn't forgo the sunscreen.

Elizabeth launched her luxury swimwear brand in 2005 and often models chic pieces from the line on social media. Speaking about Elizabeth Hurley Beach to Luxury Lifestyle in 2018, the Austin Powers star revealed that she started her own label because she was "obsessed with holiday clothes", adding that it's an area where women "can look amazing".

Elizabeth launched her own swimwear line in 2005

She explained: "I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth continued: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great. It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

The actress and swimwear designer is still self-isolating at her country home in Herefordshire. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in April, the model revealed she is staying at the house with eight family members and friends, including her son Damien and widowed mother Angela.

