Ruth Langsford celebrates major fashion news with fans The This Morning star shared an announcement on Instagram

Ruth Langsford's chic and stylish outfit choices have made her a firm favourite amongst fashion fans. And she had an exciting announcement to make this week.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to celebrate the release of her must-have winter coat – and her followers were delighted!

"I've talked about if for AGES and now it's finally here....my Parka!" the 60-year-old wrote. "I'll be featuring it on my show on Thursday night but if you want to get in early it's available NOW on the @qvcuk website....click the link in my bio to take you straight there. Hope you love it as much as I do!"

WATCH: Ruth Langsford unveils her must-have winter coat

The faux-fur trim parka features a removable hood and zip detailing along the chest and pockets. It's currently available from qvcuk.com for £98.50.

But it wasn't just Ruth's coat that captured her fans' attention. A number also enquired about her jumper – a star-printed design - and the presenter had further good news to share. "It's a new jumper coming in my range soon....watch this space! X," she replied to one.

The parka retails for £98.50

It's not just Ruth's followers who are fans of her wardrobe – so too is her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore. In a recent Instagram post, she admitted she had pinched a pair of Ruth's shoes to complete her very stylish outfit.

Jane captioned her post: "What better way to brighten up a dull day than a pop of bright colour courtesy of this @nextofficial maxi skirt and @phaseeight top, not to mention the pink satin heels from@zara that I stole from @ruthlangsford cubby hole but don't tell her!"

Jane Moore (right) is clearly a fan of Ruth's fashion

In response, Ruth wrote: "Busted!" before adding, "I don't mind sharing when you look this great!!"

Since launching her QVC collection, viewers have been flocking to shop Ruth's range and with so many sell-out items, the TV star has been filming regular updates to keep shoppers informed.

