Ruth Langsford just had the best reaction to Jane Moore admitting she "stole" an item from her Loose Women cubbyhole. Jane took to Instagram on Thursday to share her latest outfit pick – and her bright ensemble is giving us serious style envy.

But the presenter cheekily revealed not every item was her own – since she nabbed her co-star Ruth's pink satin Zara heels at the last minute to complete her look!

Jane looked incredible in her bold outfit, teaming a checked Next skirt with a fitted Phase Eight top in the most beautiful shade of electric blue.

The pretty, on-trend pleated skirt in vibrant pink and blue checks was perfectly paired with the pointed stilettos, so we definitely don't blame Jane for borrowing her friend's footwear.

Jane captioned her post: "What better way to brighten up a dull day than a pop of bright colour courtesy of this @nextofficial maxi skirt and @phaseeight top, not to mention the pink satin heels from@zara that I stole from @ruthlangsford cubby hole but don’t tell her.

"See you all on @loosewomen on @itv at 12.30 with guest and all round wonder woman @noholdenback. @mothershoppers".

Ruth Langsford joked Jane was "busted"

Ruth didn't seem to mind either, proving she was a great sport as she joked that Jane was "Busted!!", before adding, "I don’t mind sharing when you look this great!!".

The ladies' social media followers were all in agreement, heaping praise on Jane for brightening up a dreary Thursday with her eye-catching outfit.

"Gorgeous colours, love the skirt", one fan commented, while another shared, "you look amazing these colours definitely suit you", and a third enthused "Fabulous outfit today Jane".

Molla Crew Neck Jumper, £39.20, Phase Eight

Keen to recreate Jane's look yourself? We've tracked down her exact Phase Eight jumper. The fitted knit is a steal at just £39.20 thanks to a 20 per cent off sale. Get in there quick!

Jane's style is undeniably one of the best on the Loose Women panel. The star recently made an impact when she stepped out in a navy, faux leather shirt dress from Zara.

Jane recently rocked another chic blue outfit from Zara

Proving she knows how to accessorise any look, Jane added some matching stilettos, colour blocking like a pro. We're obsessed.

