Trinny Woodall has been providing fashion advice and inspiration for years, but she has turned to another celebrity's wardrobe for her latest autumnal look – Ruth Langsford!

Donning a purple floral midi dress from Next, Trinny paired it with white Camilla Elphick trainers and a colour-clashing red cross-body bag from Zara. To add a layer of warmth as the weather turns cooler, the 56-year-old suggested pairing it with a dark red leather-look jacket from Ruth Langsford's clothing range with QVC.

Red faux leather jacket, £79, QVC

"I think there's always that thing when you get a dress like this is how to winterise it," Trinny explained in a video she posted on Instagram which showed herself modelled the dress alongside friends Ateh Jewel and Chloé Dall’Olio.

"We were all sent this jacket by Ruth Langsford, who is one of the presenters for This Morning with Eamonn, her husband. She said to me, Trinny, I've done these very cool jackets and most importantly, Ateh, really good sizing." She went on to reveal she was wearing a size 10 while Ateh wore a size 20 and Chloe opted for a size 18.

Trinny paired the jacket with a purple Next dress and Zara bag

Costing £79, the jacket comes in a range of different colours to suit every outfit, from classic black to unusual grey and several autumnal shades such as soft beige 'Stone' and a deep 'Conker'. But they all regularly sell out!

"It's also pleather because you smell it, but it feels like leather," Trinny added. "A shout out to Ruth, another phenomenal, uplifting woman."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford gets 'attacked' during a photoshoot

In an effort to prove that her faux leather jacket is the very best in the market, Ruth even recently shared a video of "raging" celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston throwing water at her!

The This Morning star could be seen wearing her popular jacket – in the same burgundy hue as Trinny – whilst getting her hair fixed by hair and makeup artist Liv Davey. "Your hair is a bit flat," Nicky shouted at Ruth, who quickly replies: "What do you flipping know about hair?"

"Oh, should I show you how flat it is? You drive me nuts!" Nicky can be heard saying before throwing a full glass of water at her. "OH MY GOD," shouts Ruth in shock, before Nicky walks off.

Reassuring fans at the end of the sketch, she said: "Not to worry....my faux leather biker jacket is machine washable!! @nickyjohnston @qvcuk #photoshoot."

