Don't panic, but Ruth Langsford's fan-favourite jacket is back in stock The Loose Women star's jacket often sells out

Ruth Langsford's fan-favourite faux leather jacket is finally back in stock – and it now comes in brand new shades!

The This Morning star has been snapped wearing the chic jacket – from her collection with QVC – on numerous occasions, but the piece constantly sells out.

But now the Faux Leather Biker is back in stock, and no longer just available in black.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth unveils genius kitchen appliance at home with Eamonn Holmes

The star has added four more autumnal hues, from soft beige Stone tone to a deep Conker. But you better be quick, the jacket sells out famously fast!

Ruth is often seen wearing the jacket

All new colours come in sizes 8-20 and the jacket is £79.

In the past, Ruth has described the coat as being "full of stretch," and the piece consistently racks up overwhelmingly positive comments.

Ruth Langsford Faux Leather Biker Jacket, £79, QVC

One thing's for sure, Ruth is certainly a busy lady.

When she's not hosting This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes, you'll most likely catch her on QVC, where she keeps audiences entertained by flexing her fashion credentials.

And it's not the first time this month that the veteran presenter has introduced fashion fans to a brand new piece of clothing.

Earlier in July, the 60-year-old shared photos of a new satin top.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of herself standing over a desk piled with notes and folders, Ruth wrote: "Homework time again! Back at QVC tomorrow night... my Denim jacket will be back and I have a great, new, satin/jersey top I’m excited to show you! Hope you can join me and @officialjackiekabler 7.00 -9.00 pm."

Keep 'em coming, Ruth!

