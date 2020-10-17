Julianne Moore's red-hot selfie sparks major fan reaction The star has been married for 17 years

Julianne Moore knows how to turn up the heat!

The Boogie Nights star, 59, had fans doing a double-take when she shared an incredible selfie of herself in a hot, red outfit.

In the Instagram post, Julianne is modelling a bright, tight top and matching trousers from Matthew M Williams' collection for Givenchy, and her followers were in awe of how amazing she looked.

"Yeah I just threw this on," Julianne joked in the caption.

Many of her fans were lost for words and simply commented with a fire emoji or with the word "WOW".

Others lavished her with praise and some even thought her age-defying appearance was down to the photo being a throwback!

Julianne's celebrity friends were also quick to comment with Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Watts, and Rita Wilson leading the pack.

Julianne credits her physique to a healthy diet and exercise regime.

Julianne looks amazing in red

She told The Cut: "I like feeling good about myself, being rested, and doing an exercise that makes me feel good physically and mentally."

Julianne takes care of her fair skin and says she never skips SPF or her nightly skincare regime.

"It's so boring to say, 'I always wash my face,' but I do," she told the website. "But some people don’t. I put on some eye cream, moisturiser, and put my retainer in and go to bed."

Julianne and her husband Bart

She's also in a happy relationship with her husband of 17 years, Bart Freundlich, 50.

They have two children together, Caleb, 22, and Liv, 18.

They tied the knot in 2003, but first met in 1996 after the demise of Julianne's first marriage to John Gould Rubin.

She starred in Bart’s directorial debut The Myth of Fingerprints and she’s continued to feature in most of his films since.

