Amanda Holden has given her fans a glimpse at her at-home style!

The star got cosy on Wednesday evening in her chic silk pyjamas, which she revealed are from luxurious brand Asceno London.

Her Instagram followers also got another peek at Amanda's gorgeous living room, which features a green velvet sofa and pretty ambient lighting from her QVC Bundleberry collection.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her satin pyjamas

Amanda is clearly a fan of chic pyjamas, and has quite the collection! The Britain's Got Talent judge has also shared snaps of herself wearing an Olivia Von Halle zebra print set, and a pretty polka dot pair from Sosandar.

WATCH: Amanda's gorgeous outfits over the years

Her latest two-piece is the 'London Bamboo Satin' style from Asceno London - costing £185 for the bottoms and £285 for the top.

But if you want to shop a similar look, we've spotted a mix-and-match set at ASOS coming in at just £32 total.

Asceno London pyjamas, £430 for the set, Luisa Viaroma

Amanda recently finished the 2020 series of BGT, so we're not surprised she's getting comfy in her PJs! She got cosy in a chic cream jumper in another recent Instagram post, excitedly telling fans about her new homeware range.

SHOP SIMILAR: Sage green pyjamas, £32 for set, ASOS

"Here's a peak at my new designs for #Bundleberry!" she wrote.

"You might have guessed that a set of trunks would feature and they do! It's in my favourite shape, the hat box shape, which could come straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie. Timeless!!"

