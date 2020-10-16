Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, Stacey Solomon certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens and fans are in love. Debuting her newly dyed locks on the show, the mum-of-three teamed her auburn hair with a pretty pink cardigan from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – & Other Stories.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon stuns fans with epic hair transformation

SEE: Kate Garraway's ultra-flattering pencil dress wows Good Morning Britain

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon and Laura Whitmore are obsessed with these pumpkin decorations!

Looking as lovely as ever in her autumnal outfit, Stacey accessorised her alpaca blend knit with a simple silver necklace. Blowdried to perfection, the presenter styled her fiery red hair in loose curls, which she complemented with natural and dewy makeup. Opting for a copper shadow and statement dark lashes, Stacey brought the whole look together by coordinating her rosy blusher and pink lipgloss with her cardi.

SHOP: Jane Moore just wore head-to-toe M&S on Loose Women, and fans are swooning

Stacey looked so glam on Friday

Loving her latest look? You can get your hands on Stacey's button-up knit for £69. Fitted with long, cuffed sleeves and bee-shaped button closures, it's also available in three other colours – black, grey and white. Seriously stylish, pair your new purchase with high-waisted mom jeans, gold hooped earrings and square toe sandals. The ultimate autumn staple, it's sure to see you through the coming months.

Pink cardigan, £69, & Other Stories

When it comes to dressing for autumn and winter, Stacey loves a cardigan, and earlier this month she had fans clamouring to get their hands on her mint ruffled knit from Monki which she customised with an embellished collar from Lola Alba Vintage. Often championing small businesses, Stacey regularly shares her favourite buys on Instagram, and it's clearly made an impact. Lola Alba Vintage took to Instagram to share their excitement:

"WOW...so so happy to have the lovely @staceysolomon wearing our handmade collar on @loosewomen today.

It's really significant for a small business to be featured like this, so we're very grateful to @mothershoppers.

As a designer I've had pieces featured in the press etc over the years which is always great to see, but there's a huge team involved in getting that piece there and the whole team takes credit for that which is right and as it should be...When it's something you have literally made yourself - well I'm made up."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.