Kate Garraway looked beautiful in another bold look on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, wearing a gorgeous green pencil dress with button details.

The chic square-neck dress is a figure-flattering design from The 8th Sign, and no doubt chosen as always by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, who also dresses the likes of Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins.

And if you're in love with Kate's latest dress, you're in luck, as it's still in stock in all sizes, costing £140.

Kate wore a beautiful green dress with button details

With its pretty scalloped detailing and classic silhouette, the 'Charlotte' frock is actually listed as a wedding guest dress on the brand's website, but we reckon it would suit for a number of occasions.

WATCH: Kate gives another update on husband Derek

The description reads: "Crafted from our signature premium quality fabric & fully lined, this figure-flattering midi holds you in and gives a smooth silhouette.

"With a little stretch and a comfortable shape it allows easy movement, great for special occasions with children or dancing!

Charlotte dress, £140, The 8th Sign

"It would be so beautiful for an Autumn Winter wedding, just add a gorgeous green headpiece such as the one shown to complement the look."

Kate has spoken to HELLO! in the past about her working relationship with Debbie, who dresses all the GMB ladies.

"Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour," she said.

Wearing a beautiful Liquorish dress on Tuesday

"She makes sure we're all coordinated, otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

On Friday's show, Kate gave viewers another health update on her husband Derek, prompting many to reassure her after she admitted that she worried about talking about him on air too much.

Kate with husband Derek in 2019

"The problem is that I feel that I am boring everyone to death really, it ends up with the same thing which is stable, but actually, in between, when I am not talking to you there are big ups and big downs. Well, not big ups, but small improvements and worrying downs. But the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really," she said.

Fans rushed to Twitter to shower Kate with encouraging words. One wrote: "Kate, you are not boring us. You are an inspiration, I admire your strength and tenacity through these testing times. Wishing Derek 100% percent recovery. Keep the faith."