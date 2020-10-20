Andrea McLean surprises Loose Women viewers in fitted leather leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stepping out in head-to-toe high street for Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, Andrea McLean certainly made a statement in her latest outfit. Surprising viewers, the TV presenter kept all eyes on her in the chicest leather leggings from Zara which she paired with a beige blazer and a coordinating jumper.

Andrea looked so glam on Tuesday

Accessorising with black ankle boots from Next, Andrea wore her brunette hair down in loose curls. Polishing off her look with natural and dewy makeup, she modelled a brown smokey eye complete with long, dark lashes, rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match – flawless!

Obsessed with her leggings? Us too and we reckon Andrea's particular pair are these mid waisted leggings which retail at £19.99. Made from faux leather, they feature a seam detail and invisible zips at the hems – think like Andrea and team with ankle boots for work.

Faux leather leggings, £19.99, Zara

As for her camel coloured blazer, you can get your hands on Andrea's tailored jacket for £49.99. An autumn staple, it'll go with everything from high-waisted mom jeans to pencil skirts and black workwear trousers. It also comes in khaki green!

Beige blazer, £49.99, Zara

Cosy up in this mink jumper from Zara. Fitted with a round neck, long sleeves and decorative metal buttons, it costs just £19.99 and comes in four other colours – grey, electric blue, light blue and chalky pink.

Mink knit jumper, £19.99, Zara

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Andrea wrote:

"Haven't done a fashion post for a while so thought I'd stick one up. Today's @loosewomen outfit from @zara Boots from @nextofficial #winterwarm #fashion. Styled by @mothershoppers."

Clearly receiving the seal of approval from her 276k followers, the TV star was instantly showered with praise. "Looking beautiful this morning, love the outfit and the boots go well with the outfit," wrote one. "Beautiful Boss woman," added another.

