Andrea McLean dressed to impress for her date night with husband Nick Feeney on Saturday, which she described as their "first night 'out out'!"

In a funny before and after video, the Loose Women star changed out of her casual jeans and jumper combo and into her evening attire.

"I have got an hour to transform into something a little bit more glamorous than how I look now!" she said as she prepared to get ready with an espresso martini.

Posing in the bathroom mirror, Andrea looked sensational in a fitted black dress with a plunging neckline. She joked the finished result took her a "tiny, tiny, tiny little bit more than an hour, but not much."

Andrea kept the rest of her look simple by adding black heels, minimal accessories and layering a black tuxedo jacket over the top. As well as sporting dark eyes, her hair styled in a glamorous bouncy blowdry. Nick, meanwhile, wore a blue shirt and dark trousers.

"So good to be 'out out' with @lordfeeney tonight. To get dressed up, head into London and go and see a great show. Thank you @vanouten_denise for inviting us, you were AWESOME! Thank you for my surprise gift. I may or may not send you a photo.

Andrea looked stunning for her date night with husband Nick

"A brilliant evening @proudembankment @proudcabaret if you are able to get into London - go go go! *all COVID compliant," she captioned a photo of herself and Nick at the cabaret show.

Fans were quick to compliment the pair, with one writing: "WHAT A BEAUTIFUL COUPLE." A second added: "Lovely pic of you both," while a third commented: "You are stunning Andrea."

The 51-year-old gave fans a glimpse inside their evening by sharing several videos on her Instagram Stories, one of which showed Denise van Outen strutting down the stairs wearing a black and red sparkly outfit as she sang to the crowd.

No doubt Andrea and Nick's evening was far more relaxing than how they likely spent their morning – taking an ice-cold shower in the garden.

Andrea and Nick watched Denise van Outen's cabaret show

Andrea floored her fans on Friday when she shared a video of herself wearing a black swimsuit as she hopped out of the hot tub and over to the garden hose.

Alongside the impressive footage, Andrea wrote: "So this happened... This morning @lordfeeney and I decided to get in the jacuzzi and start the day gently. I meditated, which was lovely, then he decided we’d do something to REALLY kick start the day.

"We’ve been doing @iceman_hof cold showers and breathing for about a year now. But never outside, using an outside tap... gulp. Brace yourself!"

