Andrea McLean's stunning jumper dress is an autumn essential

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Monday, Andrea McLean made sure to wrap up warm and her latest look has fans swooning. Dressed to impress in her autumnal ensemble, the mum-of-two donned a grey jumper dress from London designer The Fold to present the hit ITV show.

Andrea looked gorgeous in grey on Monday

Accessorising with boots from Duo and silver hooped earrings, Andrea wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher and her favourite high-shine nude lipgloss, the TV star looked absolutely stunning.

In love with her dress? Us too and Andrea's exact style is this pebble-grey number which retails at £265 online. Made from soft Merino wool, it features long sleeves and a modern high round neck. Ideal for the colder seasons, this feminine fit-and-flare silhouette draws in at the waist thanks to its attached belt, which you can self-tie for the perfect, tailored fit.

Allerton dress, £265, The Fold

If you're feeling inspired but worried about the price, rest assured, we've found a high street alternative from River Island – and it's just £38. Similarly fitted with long sleeves and a tie waist, we can see this knitted midi paired with chic knee-highs or box-fresh trainers.

Grey tie midi dress, £38, River Island

Andrea's autumn style has been making headlines and over the weekend she celebrated her "first night 'out out'!" with husband Nick Feeney. In a funny before and after video, the Loose Women star changed out of her casual jeans and jumper combo and into her evening attire.

"I have got an hour to transform into something a little bit more glamorous than how I look now!" she said as she prepared to get ready with an espresso martini.

Posing in the bathroom mirror, Andrea looked sensational in a fitted black dress with a plunging neckline. She joked the finished result took her a "tiny, tiny, tiny little bit more than an hour, but not much."

