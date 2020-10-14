Ruth Langsford's Zara staple is perfect for autumn

Ruth Langsford just wore the perfect autumn ensemble – and fans are in love. On hand to present Loose Women alongside Janet Street-Porter, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards, the TV star delivered a masterclass in layering when she combined a leopard print blouse with a beige blazer from Zara.

Ruth wowed Loose Women viewers on Wednesday

Dressed to impress in her latest look, Ruth polished off her outfit with a silver jewellery set. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Sporting a dusty purple shadow, Ruth added a subtle lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match.

While Ruth's exact Zara blazer is no longer available to shop, we've found a stylish alternative from the brand. Priced at £49.99, this camel coloured piece features a lapel collar, long sleeves and front flap pockets – it also comes in khaki green.

Beige blazer, £49.99, Zara

As for Ruth's leopard print blouse, we've found a similar shirt from Marks & Spencer. Retailing at £19.50, take a leaf out of Ruth's book and pair this high neck top with your new beige blazer and trousers.

Leopard top, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

From her gorgeous outfits on This Morning and Loose Women to her hugely popular collection with QVC, Ruth has fast become a favourite amongst fashion fans – and she had an exciting announcement to make this week. Taking to Instagram, Ruth celebrated the release of her must-have winter coat and her followers were delighted!

"I've talked about it for AGES and now it's finally here....my Parka!" the 60-year-old wrote. "I'll be featuring it on my show on Thursday night but if you want to get in early it's available NOW on the @qvcuk website....click the link in my bio to take you straight there. Hope you love it as much as I do!"

Priced at £98.50, the new faux-fur trim parka is currently available from qvcuk.com, but it wasn't just Ruth's coat that captured her fans' attention. A number also enquired about her jumper – a star-printed design - and the presenter had further good news to share. "It's a new jumper coming in my range soon....watch this space! X," she replied.

