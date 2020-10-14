﻿
ruth-blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford's Zara staple is perfect for autumn

Ruth's Loose Women outfit is so chic

Megan Bull

Ruth Langsford just wore the perfect autumn ensemble – and fans are in love. On hand to present Loose Women alongside Janet Street-Porter, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards, the TV star delivered a masterclass in layering when she combined a leopard print blouse with a beige blazer from Zara

RELATED: Ruth Langsford stuns in the cosiest Marks & Spencer jumper

READ: Ruth Langsford's genius new hair accessory is a must-have

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford reveals her must-have winter coat

ruth-leopard-print

Ruth wowed Loose Women viewers on Wednesday

Dressed to impress in her latest look, Ruth polished off her outfit with a silver jewellery set. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Sporting a dusty purple shadow, Ruth added a subtle lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match. 

MORE: Alex Jones' flattering M&S skinny trousers stun The One Show fans

While Ruth's exact Zara blazer is no longer available to shop, we've found a stylish alternative from the brand. Priced at £49.99, this camel coloured piece features a lapel collar, long sleeves and front flap pockets – it also comes in khaki green. 

zara-blazer

Beige blazer, £49.99, Zara

SHOP NOW

As for Ruth's leopard print blouse, we've found a similar shirt from Marks & Spencer. Retailing at £19.50, take a leaf out of Ruth's book and pair this high neck top with your new beige blazer and trousers. 

marks-spencer-leopard-top

Leopard top, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

From her gorgeous outfits on This Morning and Loose Women to her hugely popular collection with QVC, Ruth has fast become a favourite amongst fashion fans – and she had an exciting announcement to make this week. Taking to Instagram, Ruth celebrated the release of her must-have winter coat and her followers were delighted!

"I've talked about it for AGES and now it's finally here....my Parka!" the 60-year-old wrote. "I'll be featuring it on my show on Thursday night but if you want to get in early it's available NOW on the @qvcuk website....click the link in my bio to take you straight there. Hope you love it as much as I do!"

Priced at £98.50, the new faux-fur trim parka is currently available from qvcuk.com, but it wasn't just Ruth's coat that captured her fans' attention. A number also enquired about her jumper – a star-printed design - and the presenter had further good news to share. "It's a new jumper coming in my range soon....watch this space! X," she replied. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about ruth langsford

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.