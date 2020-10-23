Chistine Lampard's leather dress gets amazing fan reaction

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard wrapped up her week of Lorraine hosting duties with a sweet post thanking fans for tuning in, and they quickly fell in love with her striking faux leather dress from Mango.

The Loose Women star's social media followers rushed to the comment section of her post to gush about her look.

"Love love love that dress. Looks gorgeous," wrote one.

"Wow outfit lovely on you," added another, with a third sweetly saying: "I love your outfit babe."

Christine shared a photo of herself on Instagram

Although the famous mum's exact dress isn't currently available on the popular brand's sight, Mango's 'Faux-leather Shirt Dress' is just as gorgeous, and is sure to keep the chilly weather at bay – just add some black tights and boots for good measure!

The presenter, who raises daughter Patricia with her Chelsea manager husband Frank Lampard, added the caption: "Have a wonderful weekend you lovely lot. A huge thank you @lorraine and team for having me this week and thank you all for joining me."

Faux-leather Shirt Dress, £69.99, Mango

It's not the first time this week that Christine has rocked a seriously stylish look.

On Tuesday's Lorraine, she donned a Breton top from Zara and smart cigarette pants from M&S.

She completed her high street ensemble with a pair of smart black stilettos and styled her brunette locks in soft waves.

Posing behind the scenes, Christine captioned her snap: "Back tomorrow at 9am for another @lorraine show! Today’s top from @zara and trousers from @marksandspencer".

Christine's fans were in love with her classic look, with one commenting, "Always stunning," and another branding her "So chic Christine".

Even regular host Lorraine Kelly chimed in, telling her she looked "gorgeous".

