Christine Lampard returned to Loose Women on Thursday and Friday, and as always looked absolutely gorgeous in her on-screen outfits!

And during Friday's episode, she looked beautiful in a fitted leather skirt from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar, teamed with a simple short-sleeved top from Zara.

Captioning a gorgeous selfie on Instagram, she wrote: "Back with my @loosewomen this week!" and tagged the show's loyal stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – known as @mothershoppers on Instagram.

Christine looked lovely in her Sosandar skirt

If you're in love with Christine's skirt, you're in luck – as it's still available to shop in all sizes from Sosandar, costing £139. The brand is also loved by Amanda Holden, who also approves of its chic leather skirts!

Four gorgeous style lessons from Christine Lampard

Plenty of fans reacted to her snaps, with one writing: "Aww how lovely are you! Soo gorgeous," and another agreeing: "Absolutely stunning as usual, it's lovely to see you back on Loose Women."

For Thursday's show, Christine wowed in a beautiful floral dress by independent label Phoebe Grace. Unsurprisingly, the 'Tilly' dress has since sold out, especially since it was in the sale reduced from £275 down to £150.

Leather skirt, £139, Sosandar

Viewers were thrilled to see the star return to Loose Women after her stint presenting on Lorraine during the summer, where we also saw her rock a number of gorgeous outfits from Rixo dresses to Marks and Spencer knitwear.

Wearing the Phoebe Grace 'Tilly' dress

During Friday's show, Christine did make a surprising admission about her wedding to Frank Lampard – revealing that she didn't feel entirely comfortable during her big day.

"I think it was because of the attention aspect of it," she explained. "Which probably sounds ridiculous considering the jobs we do, but I'm not comfortable really when you walk in and everyone's looking at you, but it was beautiful."

