Another day, another simple yet stunning look from Christine Lampard. The Lorraine host, who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly during half-term, looked lovely in a multicoloured striped top and chic wide-legged trousers to helm Thursday morning's show.

The Northern Irish presenter, 41, looked gorgeous in her chic autumnal outfit – and lucky for us, it was all high street purchases.

Christine's pretty knit is a Zara find and at just £25.99 we reckon it's a total bargain. She teamed her autumnal top, which boasted flattering puff-sleeve detailing, with a pair of classic black trousers from Whistles.

Christine Lampard looked lovely in stripes on Thursday's Lorraine

Sharing a backstage snap of her look, Christine wrote: "The weekend is in sight guys, hang on in there We have some exciting guests on today’s @lorraine show, looking forward to seeing you all in a mo!@sophierosekirkwood.

"Top today from @zara and Trousers are @thisiswhistles @helenhandmakeup @cilerpeksah_hairstylist".

One fan posted, "Looking amazing!!! I need this outfit Great show x", while another enthused how "gorgeous" her look of the day was. Her celebrity friends including Holly Willoughby were equally charmed by the outfit, with the This Morning host commenting, "Beautiful girl!".

Love Christine's look? We've found a similar knit from Mango that looks even cosier, plus it has full sleeve coverage. Team with black trousers à la Christine or pair it with an autumnal-hued pencil skirt to brighten up the dreary days ahead.

Striped Knit Sweater, £25.99, Zara

Multicoloured Knit Sweater, £35.99, Mango

Earlier in the week, the mother-of-one – who raises daughter Patricia with her Chelsea manager husband, Frank Lampard – wowed in a Breton top from Zara and smart cigarette pants from M&S.

She completed her high street ensemble with a pair of smart black stilettos and styled her brunette locks in soft waves. Gorgeous!

