Christine Lampard's classic M&S trousers need to be on your wish list

Christine Lampard is filling in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine this week – and we're excited. The presenter always looks impeccable for her hosting duties, giving us serious wardrobe envy and workwear inspiration.

Tuesday's show was certainly no exception, with Christine donning an effortlessly chic ensemble to host the programme.

The mother-of-one – who raises daughter Patricia with her Chelsea manager husband, Frank Lampard – wowed in a Breton top from Zara and smart cigarette pants from M&S.

Christine looked gorgeous in her monochrome look

She completed her high street ensemble with a pair of smart black stilettos and styled her brunette locks in soft waves. Gorgeous!

Posing behind the scenes, Christine captioned her snap: "Back tomorrow at 9am for another @lorraine show! Today’s top from @zara and trousers from @marksandspencer".

Christine's fans were in love with her classic look, with one commenting, "Always stunning," and another branding her "So chic Christine". Even regular host Lorraine Kelly chimed in, telling her she looked "gorgeous".

We're loving Christine's ultra-affordable outfit and think M&S's black trousers are a total steal. From straight leg versions to slim fit and jersey, there's a version to suit every shape and height.

Straight Leg Trousers, £22.50, M&S

Christine recently made a statement with her bright and bold look on Loose Women. She teamed a pink top from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Boden, with a burgundy leather skirt from Zara.

Dressed by her trusty stylists, Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – also known as MotherShoppers – Christine has cemented her status as a fashion icon in recent years. We can't wait to see what she wears next.

