Janette Manrara just served up some serious glamour on It Takes Two. The Strictly Come Dancing pro wowed in a daring scarlet dress when she joined dance partner HRVY on the BBC spin-off show on Monday evening.

The ballroom dancer, who is married to fellow pro Aljaz Skorjanec, filmed herself backstage with YouTuber HRVY before joining Zoe Ball on set.

Panning the camera over her outfit, Janette showed off her satin bodycon number, which boasted semi-sheer puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off sizzling red dress

The fiery red frock, which made her look just like the dancing lady emoji, was an apt choice since the duo have dubbed themselves 'Team Fiery Mess'.

Janette posted: "Our first @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo last night! @hrvy and I loved it! Always such a pleasure sitting and chatting away with my dear friend @zoetheball One of my favorite days of the week! And so much to celebrate after our Jive at the weekend! #TeamFieryMess".

Janette looked stunning in scarlet

Her fans were quick to comment on her Instagram post, with one sharing, "you look so gorgeous" and another saying, "love you guys".

The daring little dress is a House of CB number, which we reckon would look perfect for your first big night out with the girls (whenever that may be...).

The dancer is paired with YouTube star HRVY

Meanwhile, Janette shared an insight into her post-Strictly skincare routine on Sunday morning.

"Morning after necessity…@FOREO_UK #UFO2," she captioned a makeup-free video, holding up FOREO's UFO 2 Smart Mask Treatment.

Janette shared a rare insight into her beauty regime

Costing £249, Janette's gadget of choice uses LED technology and hot and cold sonic waves to help create a glowing complexion.

The 90-second treatment involves putting one of FOREO’s mini Korean-created sheet masks, which contains plant and fruit extracts and botanical oils, into the device and moving it across your face in circular motions.

From boosting collagen to evening skin tone, it's no wonder Janette has flawless skin!

