Strictly Come Dancing is set to hit our TV screens again next month which can only mean one thing – we're about to see a lot more sequins, sparkles and dazzling dresses from hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

While we still have a few weeks until the 2020 dancing competition begins, with the launch episode expected to be filmed on 12 October, Tess took to Instagram to share a sneak peek inside her new wardrobe. And yes, it's just as sparkly as ever – just what we need to brighten up our weekends following the coronavirus pandemic!

Which celebrities will compete in Strictly Come Dancing 2020? All is revealed

"Sequins mean Strictly's coming…" the blonde beauty captioned a video on her Instagram Stories. It showed the mum-of-two dressed in a pink shimmery midi dress with a keyhole neckline and leg split, while she rifled through a rack of stunning frocks and trousers.

Tess is already beginning to pick her looks for the 2020 show!

The pink satin halterneck frock from Harmur is available to buy for £335, so you can already shop Tess' look before the BBC show begins!

Sequined satin halterneck dress, £335, HARMUR @ Net-A-Porter

If last year's show was anything to go by, then we're in for a treat when it comes to the Strictly fashion. Both Tess and Claudia stepped out in a number of bold ensembles that gave us serious outfit envy, including Tess' Victoria Beckham bronze mini dress and Claudia's bargain red sequinned Zara skirt.

One designer that was particularly loved by Tess, who is styled by James Yardley, was Rixo. After all, who can forget her pastel striped sequin frock? Not Tess…

Tyra striped sequin dress, was £385 now £269, Rixo @ Mytheresa

Speaking of her Strictly wardrobe, the 51-year-old said: "I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly.

"Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

We're counting down the days until we see Tess and Claudia's first show-stopping looks…

