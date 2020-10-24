We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back, brightening up our weekends and giving us major fashion inspiration. Tess Daly wowed viewers for the first live show on Saturday night when she emerged in a fitted black jumpsuit.

The presenter, 51, took centre stage alongside Claudia Winkleman as the celebrity line-up, including Jamie Laing, Maisie Smith and Nicola Adams, took to the dancefloor to show off their dancing skills.

All eyes were on Tess in her sequinned outfit by Nadine Merabi. The £265 SASHA limited edition jumpsuit features a one-shoulder neckline, asymmetric bell sleeve, flared trousers and a detachable belt to pull in the waist. And it fit Tess like a glove - perfection! She completed her stunning look with black heels.

Tess wore her blonde hair loose and accessorised with Ania Haie's Gold Orbit Earrings, which sell for £35. The star opted for glamorous, natural makeup.

Tess in her amazing sequinned jumpsuit

Last week, the host looked equally stunning in an animal print strapless dress last week for the special launch show.

Her 16Arlington dress officially made dalmatian print one of our favourites of the season!

SASHA jumpsuit, £265, Nadine Merabi

Tess recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek inside her new wardrobe. And yes, it's just as sparkly as ever – just what we need to liven up our lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tess' dalmatian print dress last week was so chic

Speaking of her Strictly wardrobe, Tess said: "I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you.

"I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly.

Tess and Claudia always bring the glamour to the BBC show

"Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

