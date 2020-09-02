We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The lovely Ranvir Singh has joined the 2020 cast of Strictly Come Dancing, and we couldn't be more excited!

And while the Good Morning Britain newsreader will be shimmying into her sequins when the show launches, she chose a more neutral style to announce her exciting news on Wednesday morning – and we're totally in love with it.

Ranvir looked gorgeous in her printed dress

The midi dress features a quirky illustrated print inspired by the beautiful buildings of Venice, and comes from sustainable fashion brand Thought. Made from Viscose derived from bamboo and organic cotton, we bet it was super comfy to wear, too.

Even better, the frock has been reduced from £59.95 down to just £32 online – but hurry, as there aren't many sizes remaining!

Appearing on GMB on Wednesday, the ITV presenter responded to Piers Morgan's question "Can you dance?" with: "I don't know, we'll find out. I've danced at weddings!"

Dorothia dress, £32, Thought

She added: "I am very thrilled to be on it, [but] I'm worried about the sleep deprivation."

Piers then couldn't help but tease his co-star as he asked: "What about the curse, are you worried about the curse?" to which Ranvir coyly said: "No...", before adding: "I am single!"

Clara Amfo has also joined the lineup

Another stylish star to join this year's series is radio DJ Clara Amfo, who we can't wait to see rocking some glittery outfits on the dancefloor.

She told Radio 1's Greg James: "As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace… see you on the dancefloor!"

