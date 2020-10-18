We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing is known for its sequins, and Motsi Mabuse did not disappoint with her first outfit of the 2020 show.

The Strictly judge kicked off the launch of season 18 in style, wowing fans in a sparkly dress from Alex Perry in an eye-popping orange colour.

Featuring long sleeves, padded shoulders and a fitted silhouette, Motsi's glamorous midi was sure to turn heads, especially when paired with strappy heels and her sleek brunette bob.

Although the sparkly midi no longer seems to be available to buy, Alex Perry does have a similar sequined tulle gown – the only difference being the longer length and pooling train.

Motsi Mabuse reveals Strictly's 2020 show is set to be very different from previous years

Costing £2,550, the dress is clearly already very popular, with several sizes low on stock – so you'll need to act fast if you want to copy Motsi's style.

Motsi and Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman appear to have several similarities when it comes to their fashion choices, even working with the same stylist Sinead McKeefry. Similar to Motsi's dazzling dress, Claudia's outfit was a bronze, sequinned trouser suit from Topshop.

The Strictly judge's first outfit of the 2020 show was stunning!

"Imagine if I woke up like this lol. I wish but I didn’t!! Thank you to my fabulous team @sineadmckeefry @marcosgmakeup @alishadobson!!" Motsi captioned a photo on Instagram as she posed next to her judge's podium – a new measure introduced to ensure social distancing measures were upheld.

Her followers were quick to comment, including sister Oti Mabuse and former Strictly star Emma Barton. One follower wrote: "Life needs a little sparkle at the minute more than ever. And that dress," and a second added: "Sis that dress."

Orange sequinned gown, £2,550, Alex Perry @ Net-A-Porter

Motsi went on to share a few words of wisdom for the celebrities involved in this year's series: "Boys and girls it’s a new season for the Glitterball challenge!!! I am super excited to back and all I can say to all the contests like every year is!! Number 1 ....Reclaim your curiosity, your sense of adventure, and have some fun!!!

"Number 2...You can be anything you want to be, if only you believe with sufficient conviction and act in accordance with your faith, for whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.

"Number 3... This is not a sprint it’s a Marathon!! Last but not least... Focus on opportunities not setbacks. Focus on what you can do, not what you can’t. Focus on the present moment, not the past or the future. Empower yourself!!!!! Class of 2020 Startttttt Dancing. Good luck to all @bbcstrictly #loveandlight."

