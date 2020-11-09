We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Brook proved she is ready for Christmas after sharing a photo of herself wearing the most stunning mini dress!

The Heart Radio star turned to none other than Tesco's own clothing brand, F&F, for her glittery silver frock, which means it's bound to be a total bargain.

"Wow!!!! I’m so excited to be a part of the @fandfclothing Christmas Campaign this Year!!! I can’t wait to put my Sparkles on and be glam for my at Home Christmas Festivities," she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Kelly paired her sparkly dress with patent leather boots and bare legs – we just hope the thick snow by her feet and frost-covered trees in the background are decorative!

To wrap up warm in the winter, we bet the pretty design would look just as good with thick black tights.

To finish off her glamorous party look, the model, 40, wore her hair in a bouncy blowdry in a half-up style, while her makeup was as flawless as ever.

Delighted with her look, several of Kelly's followers commented on her photo, with one writing: "Stunning as always KB." Another wrote: "Love this dress," while a third disappointed fan added: "I really wish they sold it online."

Unfortunately, the supermarket store's clothing is not available to shop online, so the next time you're doing an essential trip to stock up on groceries, why not treat yourself? Or keep your fingers crossed it becomes available at Next online!

Kelly often wears stunning outfits from F&F clothing

This is not the first time Kelly has wowed fans with her outfits from F&F clothing, of which she is an ambassador. At the end of September, the star looked gorgeous in a floral mini dress as she stepped out in London ready to host her Heart Radio show.

Kelly's pick was the 'Ditsy Floral Mini Dress', which she teamed with a pair of gorgeous knee-high boots and a Chanel bag.

