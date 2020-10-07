Kelly Brook's leopard print skirt is an autumn must-have

In need of some serious style inspiration? Kelly Brook's autumn wardrobe just gets better and better, and we're obsessed with her latest look. Heading to Global Studios in London, the radio star was pictured on Tuesday wearing a khaki tie-up blouse paired with a pleated leopard print skirt and knee-high boots.

Accessorising with a black baker boy hat, gold hooped earrings and her favourite quilted crossbody bag, Kelly certainly made a statement in her desk-to-daywear ensemble. Wearing her chestnut hair down in a sleek straight style, she opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow, she completed her makeup with bronzer and a berry-kissed lipstick to match – flawless.

Kelly headed to Heart FM on Tuesday

Loving her latest look? While the Heart FM presenter is yet to reveal her outfit details, we've found a number of ultra-glam alternatives from the high street.

Reduced from £25 to just £10, we reckon Kelly's blouse is this gorgeous green number from Dorothy Perkins. A total bargain buy, it will look incredible with anything from jeans and trainers to a pencil skirt and boots.

Green oversized shirt, £10, Dorothy Perkins

As for her leopard print skirt, we've found a similar style from Mango. Retailing at £49.99, this pleated midi is perfect for autumn. Create a cosy vibe by adding a cropped button-up cardigan, tights and ankle boots. Heading to the office? Take note from the Duchess of Cambridge and team with a black turtleneck and matching suede knee-highs.

Printed skirt, £49.99, Mango

Baker boy hats are so popular right now, and ASOS is selling this woollen design for £16. A must-have accessory for the coming months, we'd recommend acting fast, this gorgeous hat is flying off of the virtual shelves as we speak!

Baker boy hat, £16, ASOS

Kelly's autumn wardrobe has been making headlines lately, and we're still not over her plunging V-neck blouse. Photographed out and about in London last week, the presenter made sure to wrap up warm, layering a chic aviator jacket over a black and white printed blouse. Polished off with blue mom jeans and patent ankle boots, the star looked as lovely as ever, and we can't wait to see what she wears next this season!

