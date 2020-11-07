Kelly Brook rustled up the most delicious meal in her beautiful kitchen on Friday, and while her cooking skills were impressive, we couldn't take our eyes off the incredible piece of artwork that Kelly has hanging in the room.

The piece – which wouldn't look out of place at the Vatican – appears to show a religious figure, and the large, decadent work is really something.

Hanging next to Kelly's stainless steel fridge, it appears to be carved out of painted stone, and we can imagine it cost a pretty penny.

The artwork could be seen in the corner of Kelly's video

As she cooked up a storm, Kelly told the camera: "So I've just made the Vibrant Chicken from the Food not Fomo Slim Fast book, and this is going to be our dinner tonight."

Kelly lives in a £3million home in London with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, and the Heart FM radio DJ has also previously unveiled their gorgeous living room on social media.

She revealed that it is decorated with salmon pink walls and white floors.

The beautiful living room in Kelly's Kent home

There is an enormous painting on one wall in a gold frame, a pink and navy striped rug on the floor and a white floral armchair just about seen in the corner of Kelly's video.

Kelly also has a stunning home in Kent, so stunning, in fact, that she even has her own hashtag to share photos of her country interiors, sprawling gardens and private pool – much to the envy of her fans.

Search #KentLivingWithKelly on Instagram and you'll be wowed by images of her cosy, vintage decor and stunning garden, which has its own Walled Rose Garden, wildflower meadow and an award-winning gin hut.

Kelly and Jeremy divide their time between their homes in London and Kent, and her country home is a beautiful spot to get away from it all.

